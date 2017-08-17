Meet the Condo: Arrive at Allard in Edmonton

Project overview

Arrive at Allard is a one-of-a-kind community designed for people who have a passion for the outdoors and the recreational vehicles that go along with it. Approximately 25 per cent of households in Alberta own some type of recreational vehicle, and Bedrock Homes understands that this comes with specific needs. Arrive homes were developed to address this.

Housing amenities

Arrive's well-appointed duplexes come with 10-foot ceilings, double attached garages, large decks and landscaped exteriors. Interior finishes include engineered hardwood floors, stained maple railings, chef-inspired kitchens with large islands, upgraded appliance packages and quartz countertops. Super garages are 50-ft long and 14-ft high, with a venting system and personal RV dump station.

Location and transit

Southwest Edmonton is the fastest growing segment of the city. There is public transit available in the area, with direct access to Century Park LRT Station. Drivers are close to the Anthony Henday, which provides access to a large portion of the city. The Edmonton International Airport is just 10 minutes away.

In the neighbourhood

Allard is a suburban community built on a ravine, with a pond and walking/biking trails in the area. Along with schools, recreation centres, area golf courses and fitness facilities, this popular part of the city is rich with grocery stores, restaurants, professional services and shopping. The southwest has handy access to West Edmonton Mall, South Edmonton Common and points south of the city.