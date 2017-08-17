Meet the Condo: Arrive at Allard in Edmonton
A house to park your other home.
A
A
Project overview
Arrive at Allard is a one-of-a-kind community designed for people who have a passion for the outdoors and the recreational vehicles that go along with it. Approximately 25 per cent of households in Alberta own some type of recreational vehicle, and Bedrock Homes understands that this comes with specific needs. Arrive homes were developed to address this.
Housing amenities
Arrive's well-appointed duplexes come with 10-foot ceilings, double attached garages, large decks and landscaped exteriors. Interior finishes include engineered hardwood floors, stained maple railings, chef-inspired kitchens with large islands, upgraded appliance packages and quartz countertops. Super garages are 50-ft long and 14-ft high, with a venting system and personal RV dump station.
Location and transit
Southwest Edmonton is the fastest growing segment of the city. There is public transit available in the area, with direct access to Century Park LRT Station. Drivers are close to the Anthony Henday, which provides access to a large portion of the city. The Edmonton International Airport is just 10 minutes away.
In the neighbourhood
Allard is a suburban community built on a ravine, with a pond and walking/biking trails in the area. Along with schools, recreation centres, area golf courses and fitness facilities, this popular part of the city is rich with grocery stores, restaurants, professional services and shopping. The southwest has handy access to West Edmonton Mall, South Edmonton Common and points south of the city.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Arrive at Allard
Builder/designer: Bedrock Homes Limited
Location: Allard in southwest Edmonton
Building: 19 homes in duplex bungalows with double garages and RV super garages
Models: One bedroom plus den, and two bedrooms; homes with finished basements can include additional two bedrooms
Sizes: From 1,176 to 1,292 square feet
Pricing: Starting from $563,400
Occupancy: Immediate
Sales centre: 103 Allard Link SW
Phone: (780) 761-3977
Website: bedrockhomes.ca/community/arrive-at-allard
