Meet the Condo: Signature Condominiums in Edmonton
Handsome condo with a rooftop infinite water feature in peaceful Ambleside.
Project overview
Signature is determined to be different, and it shows — with luxury touches like an outdoor terrace with cabanas and a fireplace, infinity water feature and more, this isn’t your ordinary development. This project has it all, with a much-desired location in an established neighbourhood and all the conveniences a condo can offer.
Housing amenities
Promising more than just concrete and steel, Signature Condominiums gets its wow factor from features like a grand lobby, fitness facility, luxury outdoor amenities and concierge service. In-suite touches include granite counters, porcelain tile, engineered hardwood floors, glass tile backsplash, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Buyers can choose from four colour packages.
Location and transit
Ambleside in Windermere offers a leisurely lifestyle with walking paths and lakeside greenery, plus river valley and a golf course nearby. Urban amenities are just as close, from shopping to dining, services and entertainment. Transit users find easy links via South Edmonton Common and West Edmonton Mall, while drivers get where there fast via the Anthony Henday ring road.
In the neighbourhood
Signature is tucked into the cozy, peaceful area of Ambleside, near the lush river valley and the River Ridge Golf Course, as well as shops and services at Currents of Windermere and beyond. The area has walk/cycle paths and greenspace, schools, transit and access to major thoroughfares. Don’t forget the proximity to the International Airport.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Signature Condominiums
Builder/developer: Westrich Pacific Corp.
Location: Ambleside in South Edmonton
Building: Eight and 12-storey structure connected by a grand lobby
Models: Two bed and two-bath suites (plus den) in various layouts
Sizes: Approximately 1,400 square feet for remaining units
Pricing: From low $370,000’s and up
Status: Now selling — few units remain
Sales centre: After Sept. 6, sales centre moves to 1350 Windermere Way SW, unit 104
Phone: (780) 803-0888
Website: signatureambleside.com