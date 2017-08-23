Meet the Condo: Signature Condominiums in Edmonton

Project overview

Signature is determined to be different, and it shows — with luxury touches like an outdoor terrace with cabanas and a fireplace, infinity water feature and more, this isn’t your ordinary development. This project has it all, with a much-desired location in an established neighbourhood and all the conveniences a condo can offer.

Housing amenities

Promising more than just concrete and steel, Signature Condominiums gets its wow factor from features like a grand lobby, fitness facility, luxury outdoor amenities and concierge service. In-suite touches include granite counters, porcelain tile, engineered hardwood floors, glass tile backsplash, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Buyers can choose from four colour packages.

Location and transit

Ambleside in Windermere offers a leisurely lifestyle with walking paths and lakeside greenery, plus river valley and a golf course nearby. Urban amenities are just as close, from shopping to dining, services and entertainment. Transit users find easy links via South Edmonton Common and West Edmonton Mall, while drivers get where there fast via the Anthony Henday ring road.

In the neighbourhood

Signature is tucked into the cozy, peaceful area of Ambleside, near the lush river valley and the River Ridge Golf Course, as well as shops and services at Currents of Windermere and beyond. The area has walk/cycle paths and greenspace, schools, transit and access to major thoroughfares. Don’t forget the proximity to the International Airport.