Meet the Condo: Tamarack Common in Edmonton
Project overview
This 10-year-old community in southeast Edmonton has plenty to offer — a variety of homes for singles, families and downsizers, a choice location near amenities and greenspace, and affordable, maintenance-free living. Tamarack Common boasts Altius condos from Streetside Developments, a well-loved brand featuring varied layouts and styles to satisfy every homebuyer’s tastes.
Housing amenities
Stacked or two storey townhomes come in a variety of layouts in one to four-bedroom options. Homes have attached garages and generous-sized decks/balconies. Altius townhomes come with a free design consultation, where buyers can choose colours, flooring and finishes for the modern, open-concept-style spaces. Kitchen eating bars open to living spaces create a contemporary feel.
Location and transit
Tamarack is in the booming area of southeast Edmonton called The Meadows, close to parks and playgrounds, schools, shopping and sports fields. Near 23rd Avenue NW, Tamarack Common offers access to major commuter routes like Gateway Boulevard and the Anthony Henday ring road. Transit is plentiful, taking riders downtown via links along 23rd Avenue and South Edmonton Common.
In the neighbourhood
Tamarack offers stylish homes in a lively neighbourhood, with great trail systems, shopping at Mill Woods Town Centre, schools, parks and a public library. Besides a handy Costco, Ikea and shops at South Edmonton Common, the Meadows Community Recreation Centre is a star in the area: a 234,000 square-foot, state of the art facility with indoor and outdoor recreation space.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Tamarack Common
Builder/developer: Streetside Developments
Location: The Meadows area of southeast Edmonton
Building: Stacked and two-storey townhome condos
Models: Several layouts of two, three and four bedroom homes
Sizes: Average approximately 1,500 square feet
Pricing: Stacked homes from $198,900 and up; two-storey townhomes start at $289,900
Status: Now selling
Sales centre: 1530 Tamarack Blvd.
Phone: (587) 596-0033
Website: streetsideedmonton.com