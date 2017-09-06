Meet the Condo: The Collections at Creekwood in Edmonton
New duplexes added to Bluebell at The Collections.
Project overview
Duplex homes are a welcome addition to the family-friendly community in the Bluebell area. The vibrant, youthful southwest Edmonton neighbourhood now boasts a new K-9 school, giving this amenities-rich quadrant of the city further appeal. The Collections offers affordable homes in a location that can’t be beat.
Housing amenities
The Burke duplex is a spacious two-storey with a cozy feel. Along with an open-concept main-level great room, the upper floor has three bedrooms and a flex space. There’s a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, plus extras including a butler’s pantry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, triple pan windows, and five-inch baseboards.
Location and transit
Just off Ellerslie Road and 141st Street, The Collections at Creekwood sits in a booming area near the Anthony Henday ring road and other commuter thoroughfares, as well as transit stops with links to downtown along Ellerslie and at South Edmonton Common. Drivers can opt for Gateway Boulevard.
In the neighbourhood
Alquinn Homes duplexes are part of Bluebell at The Collections at Creekwood, near walk/cycle paths, and the new Donald Getty K-9 school. There’s recreation at Heritage Valley and Jagare Ridge Golf Club, and shops and services at South Edmonton Common. Grocery stores are practically at the duplex doorstep, too.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Collections at Creekwood
Builder/developer: Alquinn Homes
Location: Southwest Edmonton
Building: Duplex units in the Bluebell area
Models: Several layouts of Burke model available, all with double attached garage and three-bed, 2.5 bath
Sizes: 1,300 to 1,600 square feet
Pricing: Starting from $350,000
Status: Now building/selling
Sales centre: 8507 Cushing Place
Phone: (780) 667-7470
Website: alquinnhomes.com