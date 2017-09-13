Meet the Condo: Signature Tower in Edmonton

Project overview

Signature Tower is taking suburban living to new heights, literally. What most would expect to see only in downtown highrises, Signature Tower brings to southwest Edmonton, with luxury finishes, an amenities-rich building and surrounding community, and unique, spacious suites. Windermere may not be downtown Edmonton, but residents at Signature Tower get the best of both worlds.

Housing amenities

Suites feature roomy balconies and interior finishes to write home about: stainless steel appliance packages, quartz counters with eating bar and glass tile backsplashes. The spacious suites also feature laminate, tile and carpeted flooring and designer themes of light and dark colour palettes. Enjoy the stand-up shower with rain shower heads, just another luxurious touch here.

Location and transit

The city’s southwest is a booming quadrant of growing neighbourhoods, shopping, services and greenspaces. Windermere is well-established, with convenient bus stops along Ellerslie Road SW, 170th Street and the transit exchange at West Edmonton Mall. For drivers, downtown sites are accessible via 170th Street. The Anthony Henday is also conveniently close.

In the neighbourhood

The Windermere Golf and Country Club and abundant green spaces are close to Signature Tower in Windermere and Ambleside. Just across the street, the Currents of Windermere shopping centre offers services, retail shops, entertainment and some 13 restaurants. The area is also rich with cycle and walking paths, parks and all levels of schooling.