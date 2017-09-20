Meet the Condo: Cobalt Beach Townhomes at Jensen Lakes in Edmonton

Project overview

A development on a lake is always a huge draw, and putting one in the new neighbourhood of St. Albert’s Jensen Lakes is sweeter still. Residents of this new, family-friendly community have amenities and easy access to all points in Edmonton. Affordable luxury townhome condos make this a smart buy.

Housing amenities

The simplified luxury of these townhomes means light, airy open-concept design, with plenty of large windows and natural light. Four design packages and varied layouts create unique and interesting houses with upgraded features — whites and neutrals offer a contemporary feel to the space. All homes come with single or double attached garage.

Location and transit

St. Albert is an award-winning bedroom community northwest of Edmonton, voted as a ‘best place to live’ in various rankings. At the city’s north end, Jensen Lakes is part of vast new development including retail shops, grocery, services and more. It’s located next to Highway 2 (St. Albert Trail), and less than 30 minutes to downtown Edmonton. Transit users can use park and ride at St. Albert Centre with frequent bus service into the downtown.

In the neighbourhood

Jensen Lakes is adjacent to Costco and numerous retailers and fast food outlets, plus banking and other services. There’s parks and cycle/walking paths throughout the area, and varied housing and a new school in the works. The focus here is the lake, with year-round recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy.

Need to know