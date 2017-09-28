Meet the Condo: CX Project in Edmonton

Project overview

The mid-rise infill development in the popular Oliver neighbourhood offers a mix of single and two-storey living spaces. An alternative to traditional highrise living, the forward-thinking project pairs intelligent design and quality with outdoor spaces, plus a dynamite, city-centre location pleasing to singles, couples and families.

Housing amenities

Quality-built townhomes and suites feature at-grade or rooftop terraces and outdoor space with seating, dining and family play spaces. The CX Project uses renewable building materials that allow for attractive, exposed ceiling finishes and exterior metal panels of charcoal, silver and walnut. The development is all about functional space with interesting use of scale in an innovative design.

Location and transit

Just south of Jasper Avenue on 110th Street, the CX multi-storey and mid-rise apartments are close to LRT and numerous transit stops along Jasper. A downtown location means walkable access to post-secondary sites like MacEwan University plus work and amenities. Drivers can access Jasper and 109th Street to University of Alberta and other points in the city.

In the neighbourhood

Downtown and Oliver has a healthy mix of mature housing, walkable streets, restaurants, cafés, galleries, schools and downtown offices and services. Residents are near dining and entertainment along Jasper and area, including Rogers Place Arena, City Hall, the Winspear, Citadel Theatre and City Centre shopping mall.