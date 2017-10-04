Meet the Condo: Maple Crest in Edmonton

Project overview

Tucked into a bustling part of the city’s southeast, Maple Crest boasts 300 acres of surrounding natural space, including the 75-acre wetland and wildlife reserve of Fulton Marsh. The natural backdrop allows residents to escape from everyday life, while still enjoying the creature comforts of maintenance-free duplex or townhome living.

Housing amenities

Dream Developments offers townhome and duplex living from several builders in Maple Crest, with spacious, open-concept designs, neutral colour palettes, and premium fixtures and finishes. Duplexes have front and back yards with front garage. Townhomes, many with ravine, park, or lake views, come in three-bedroom designs with double garages and spacious rear decks.

Location and transit

Just off the Anthony Henday and Whitemud, Maple Crest is handy to recreation facilities, schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Meadows Transit Depot is just five blocks away, providing easy access to downtown work or post-secondary sites. Drivers get to any city point quickly, thanks to links on the ring road and major commuter routes of 17th Street and Whitemud Drive.

In the neighbourhood

Maple Crest is a family-friendly neighbourhood with parks, tree-lined ravine paths, and access to a 75-acre marsh. Meadows Recreation Centre is less than seven minutes from the community (at 17th Street and 23rd Avenue) as is the Edmonton Public Library. Shopping and services are likewise easy to find, at nearby Sherwood Park or neighbouring areas of Windermere and Summerside.