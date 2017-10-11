Meet the Condo: Walker Summit in Edmonton

Project overview

Walker Summit brings together everything Edmontonians love about southeast neighbourhoods — shopping galore, family-friendly spaces with trails and water features and easy access to amenities and transportation links. Add to that a pleasing mix of affordable townhomes and duplexes, and it’s no wonder Walker Summit is a very attractive option to home buyers.

Housing amenities

Morrison Homes duplexes are three-bedroom homes with spacious, open-concept spaces, neutral colour schemes, and contemporary kitchens with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Exciting options include dual master suites; an outdoor recreation package that includes a large deck and extended garage; a fireplace package; and gourmet kitchens, with granite counters, tile backsplashes and chimney-style hood fans.

Location and transit

Just off 50th Street south of Ellerslie Road, Walker Summit offers proximity to shopping, dining and services at South Edmonton Common, Southgate Centre and smaller commerical sites. Public transit continues to expand in these newer neighbourhoods, while LRT, and park and ride at Century Park, brings riders into the downtown. Drivers get anywhere quickly thanks to the nearby Anthony Henday ring road and Elllerslie Road.

In the neighbourhood

This full-service area offers parks and all-level schooling, while two storm ponds provide water and natural spaces for residents to enjoy. The walk/cycle paths give way to amenities like a new Walmart, coffee shops, recreation and a golf course. Walker Lake Plaza will soon offer shopping within the community too, providing even more amenities close by.