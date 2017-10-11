Meet the Condo: Walker Summit in Edmonton
Townhomes and duplexes move into a neighbourhood of single-family homes.
Project overview
Walker Summit brings together everything Edmontonians love about southeast neighbourhoods — shopping galore, family-friendly spaces with trails and water features and easy access to amenities and transportation links. Add to that a pleasing mix of affordable townhomes and duplexes, and it’s no wonder Walker Summit is a very attractive option to home buyers.
Housing amenities
Morrison Homes duplexes are three-bedroom homes with spacious, open-concept spaces, neutral colour schemes, and contemporary kitchens with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Exciting options include dual master suites; an outdoor recreation package that includes a large deck and extended garage; a fireplace package; and gourmet kitchens, with granite counters, tile backsplashes and chimney-style hood fans.
Location and transit
Just off 50th Street south of Ellerslie Road, Walker Summit offers proximity to shopping, dining and services at South Edmonton Common, Southgate Centre and smaller commerical sites. Public transit continues to expand in these newer neighbourhoods, while LRT, and park and ride at Century Park, brings riders into the downtown. Drivers get anywhere quickly thanks to the nearby Anthony Henday ring road and Elllerslie Road.
In the neighbourhood
This full-service area offers parks and all-level schooling, while two storm ponds provide water and natural spaces for residents to enjoy. The walk/cycle paths give way to amenities like a new Walmart, coffee shops, recreation and a golf course. Walker Lake Plaza will soon offer shopping within the community too, providing even more amenities close by.
Need to know
What: Walker Summit
Builder: Montorio Homes and Morrison Homes
Developer: Anthem United
Location: South Edmonton
Building: Townhomes and duplexes join single family homes in community
Models: Three bed, 2.5 bath townhomes and duplexes
Sizes: Townhomes from 1,345 to 1,476 square feet; laned duplexes from 850 to 1,460 sq. ft.; front attached duplexes from 1,315 to 1,637 sq. ft.
Pricing: Townhomes from the $350,000s; duplexes from the $305,000s
Status: Several stages sold out/occupied. Now selling later stages of development.
Show home: 2161 52A St. SW
Phone: (780) 917-8455
Website: walkersummit.com