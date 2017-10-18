Meet the Condo: The Uplands at Riverview in Edmonton

Project overview

West Edmonton is drawing attention from homeowners looking for an amenities-rich area surrounded by nature. The area’s newest development, The Uplands at Riverview, offers peaceful, ravine and water-focused living with a variety of home types avaiable from a number of local builders. It’s urban living with a natural touch, for all tastes and budgets.

Housing amenities

The Streetscape design concept featured in The Uplands at Riverview focuses attention on the front of the home and entrance, rather than garage. Still, builders like Daytona Homes and Streetside Developments offer rear lane townhomes with affordable, three-bedroom, multi-level properties that include garage space. Spacious balconies and large windows allow plenty of natural light into the modern, open-concept homes.

Location and transit

Near major commuter points in the city’s northwest — 184th Street, 215th Street, Whitemud Drive and the Anthony Henday ring road — drivers can get easily access downtown work or school sites, or anywhere in town. Transit options along 184th Street and 23rd Avenue bring riders to the West Edmonton Mall transit hub, with frequent connections to downtown.

In the neighbourhood

There’s already much to offer residents in the growing northwest: The West Edmonton Mall, River Cree Casino, Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre and North Saskatchewan River offer shopping, services and entertainment. All-level schooling, golf courses, parks, playgrounds and walk/cycle paths near the Wedgewood Creek Ravine provide recreation right in the neighbourhood.