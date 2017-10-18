Meet the Condo: The Uplands at Riverview in Edmonton
Move into a growing northwest neighbourhood.
Project overview
West Edmonton is drawing attention from homeowners looking for an amenities-rich area surrounded by nature. The area’s newest development, The Uplands at Riverview, offers peaceful, ravine and water-focused living with a variety of home types avaiable from a number of local builders. It’s urban living with a natural touch, for all tastes and budgets.
Housing amenities
The Streetscape design concept featured in The Uplands at Riverview focuses attention on the front of the home and entrance, rather than garage. Still, builders like Daytona Homes and Streetside Developments offer rear lane townhomes with affordable, three-bedroom, multi-level properties that include garage space. Spacious balconies and large windows allow plenty of natural light into the modern, open-concept homes.
Location and transit
Near major commuter points in the city’s northwest — 184th Street, 215th Street, Whitemud Drive and the Anthony Henday ring road — drivers can get easily access downtown work or school sites, or anywhere in town. Transit options along 184th Street and 23rd Avenue bring riders to the West Edmonton Mall transit hub, with frequent connections to downtown.
In the neighbourhood
There’s already much to offer residents in the growing northwest: The West Edmonton Mall, River Cree Casino, Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre and North Saskatchewan River offer shopping, services and entertainment. All-level schooling, golf courses, parks, playgrounds and walk/cycle paths near the Wedgewood Creek Ravine provide recreation right in the neighbourhood.
Need to know
What: The Uplands at Riverview
Builder: Townhomes from Streetside Developments and Daytona Homes
Developer: Qualico Communities
Location: Northwest Edmonton
Building: Rear land and streetscape townhomes
Models: Townhomes are three-bedroom, 2.5-bath on several levels
Sizes: From 1,448 to 1,502 square feet
Pricing: Townhomes from around $300,000
Status: Now building
Sales centre: Nine builders offer 16 showhomes, including the Streetside Development townhome at 19762 26A Avenue NW
Phone: (780) 463-1126
Website: liveintheuplands.com
