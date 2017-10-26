Meet the Condo: Village at Griesbach in North Edmonton
North end village mixes home styles.
Project overview
An innovative urban village concept, North Edmonton’s Village at Griesbach combines European-style architecture with lakeside living, a 24-acre park, and a pleasing mix of single- and multi-family homes for all budgets and tastes. The well-established north-central neighbourhoods offer all the shopping and services that urbanites could want.
Housing amenities
Several builders offer multi-family living, from apartment-style condos to colonial townhomes. All new-build properties offer modern living, neutral colour schemes, open concept spaces and plenty of bright windows to allow natural light in. Townhomes feature landscaped yards, decks and garage space. Slokker-West townhomes also offer optional developed basements.
Location and transit
Griesbach is just moments from dining, entertainment, recreation and shopping at Northgate Centre, along bustling 137th Avenue. That street, plus 97th Street NW, leads drivers into the city core in about 20 minutes. Transit stops near Griesbach, along 137th Avenue, bring riders to the North Town Centre transit turnaround, which transfers to downtown work and post secondary sites in less than a half hour.
In the neighbourhood
Village at Griesbach is near the Beaumaris, Rosslyn and Northmount neighbourhoods. It offers mature parks and schools, walk/cycle paths, and four lakes. In the development, Central Hill Park offers community gardens and winter toboggan hills, while Village Square brings businesses like hotels, shopping, coffee shops and dining right into the neighbourhood.
Need to know
What: Village at Griesbach
Builder: Townhomes by Coventry Homes and Slokker Developments; condos by Carrington Communities
Developer: Canada Lands Company
Location: North Edmonton
Building: Colonial and craftsman-style townhomes; apartment-style condos
Models: Two bed/two bath condos; three bed, 2.5 bath townhomes
Sizes: 829 to 1,444 square feet
Pricing: $220,000’s to $360,000’s
Occupancy: Quick possessions to six month availability
Show homes: 16924 Johnnie Caine Way NW, and 2570 Pegasus Blvd.
Phone: (780) 495-7133
Website: villageatgriesbach.com
