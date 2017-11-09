Meet the Condo: Gateway Gem in Edmonton
Affordable, apartment-style condos.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
On Edmonton’s growing south side, Gateway Gem is an affordable, apartment-style condo building with a dynamite location. Condo suites are modern and varied in size, suitable for singles, couples and small families. And since it’s surrounded by mature neighbourhoods and bountiful amenities (dining, shopping, recreation), there’s plenty going for this new residential space.
Housing amenities
Gateway Gem offers oversized windows, balconies and heated, underground parking. In-suite features include laminate, porcelain tile and carpet flooring, contemporary quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and glass subway tile kitchen backsplashes. The modern, airy and open concept interiors will satisfy a wide variety of tastes.
Location and transit
Off Gateway in south Edmonton, residents of Gateway Gem can leave the car at home and walk or ride a bike to grocery stores, dining, entertainment and South Edmonton Common. The LRT is close by, making it easy to access downtown work or school sites. Gateway provides a major thoroughfare for drivers to get into the downtown core, or for an easy escape to points south.
In the neighbourhood
Mature areas surround Gateway Gem, and that means parks, schools, services and nearby amenities. There are banks, a movie theatre, Walmart and nearby dining, along with the YMCA, offering a variety of recreational programs. Areas that are ‘walkable’ are said to provide the greatest satisfaction, so those living at Gateway Gem will certainly be pleased with sidewalks and cycle paths to help enjoy the community.
Need to know
What: Gateway Gem
Builder/developer: PK Regency Developments
Location: South Edmonton
Building: Four-storey building of 88 apartment-style condo suites
Models: Several floor plans of one- and two-bedroom, two bathroom units
Sizes: One bedroom units are 588 square feet; two bedrooms are 879 to 943 sq. ft.
Pricing: One bedroom suites are $199,900 to $213,900; two-bedroom suites $267,900 to $299,900
Status: Pre-selling with construction underway
Occupancy: Possessions slated for summer 2018
Show home: 2510 104th St.
Phone: (780) 497-1700
Website: gatewaycondos.ca
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3