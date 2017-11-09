Meet the Condo: Gateway Gem in Edmonton

Project overview

On Edmonton’s growing south side, Gateway Gem is an affordable, apartment-style condo building with a dynamite location. Condo suites are modern and varied in size, suitable for singles, couples and small families. And since it’s surrounded by mature neighbourhoods and bountiful amenities (dining, shopping, recreation), there’s plenty going for this new residential space.

Housing amenities

Gateway Gem offers oversized windows, balconies and heated, underground parking. In-suite features include laminate, porcelain tile and carpet flooring, contemporary quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and glass subway tile kitchen backsplashes. The modern, airy and open concept interiors will satisfy a wide variety of tastes.

Location and transit

Off Gateway in south Edmonton, residents of Gateway Gem can leave the car at home and walk or ride a bike to grocery stores, dining, entertainment and South Edmonton Common. The LRT is close by, making it easy to access downtown work or school sites. Gateway provides a major thoroughfare for drivers to get into the downtown core, or for an easy escape to points south.

In the neighbourhood

Mature areas surround Gateway Gem, and that means parks, schools, services and nearby amenities. There are banks, a movie theatre, Walmart and nearby dining, along with the YMCA, offering a variety of recreational programs. Areas that are ‘walkable’ are said to provide the greatest satisfaction, so those living at Gateway Gem will certainly be pleased with sidewalks and cycle paths to help enjoy the community.