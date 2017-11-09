Meet the Condo: Graydon Hill in Edmonton
Southwest build is nature-focused.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
With its booming population, new schools and abundant amenities, southwest Edmonton is already an appealing location. And Graydon Hill offers area residents a pleasing mix of townhomes, duplex and single-family homes in a nature-focused neighbourhood. There’s even the bonus of a new hospital opening at its doorstep, and new net-zero homes that make this a happening development.
Housing amenities
Townhome builders in Graydon Hill offer open concept, modern spaces. Altius townhomes by Streetside Developments feature an attached double-car garage, abundant storage space, over-sized second-level balcony, and plenty of bright, airy windows to enjoy the Heritage Valley views. Kitchens feature an island and pantry; master suites have walk-in closets.
Location and transit
Graydon Hill sits along Ellerslie Road in the southwest, near Jagare Ridge Golf Club and close to shops and services in Heritage Valley, Windermere and beyond. Drivers can make quick tracks to downtown work or school sites via Ellerslie, 111th Street, 170th Street or the Anthony Henday, while transit riders have options too. A future LRT park and ride will be located moments away, leading to Century Park LRT station and all points in the city.
In the neighbourhood
Walking trails and cycle paths, a wetland and environmental reserve are part of Phase 1 in Graydon Hill, which is scattered with townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes. The bustling yet nature-focused neighbourhood is close to all-level schooling, and the dining and amenities found in Windermere and Heritage Valley.
Need to know
What: Graydon Hill
Builder: Streetside Developments and Quantum Builders
Developer: Qualico, Allard
Location: Southwest Edmonton
Building: Townhomes
Models: 75 units; three-bed, 2.5 bath, three-storey townhomes
Sizes: 1,292 to 1,502 square feet
Pricing: Altius townhomes $289,950
Status: Selling in Phase 1
Occupancy: Quick occupancy
Show home: 1005 Graydon Hill Blvd.
Phone: (780) 905-9312
Website: altius.streetsideedmonton.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3