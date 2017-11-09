Meet the Condo: Graydon Hill in Edmonton

Project overview

With its booming population, new schools and abundant amenities, southwest Edmonton is already an appealing location. And Graydon Hill offers area residents a pleasing mix of townhomes, duplex and single-family homes in a nature-focused neighbourhood. There’s even the bonus of a new hospital opening at its doorstep, and new net-zero homes that make this a happening development.

Housing amenities

Townhome builders in Graydon Hill offer open concept, modern spaces. Altius townhomes by Streetside Developments feature an attached double-car garage, abundant storage space, over-sized second-level balcony, and plenty of bright, airy windows to enjoy the Heritage Valley views. Kitchens feature an island and pantry; master suites have walk-in closets.

Location and transit

Graydon Hill sits along Ellerslie Road in the southwest, near Jagare Ridge Golf Club and close to shops and services in Heritage Valley, Windermere and beyond. Drivers can make quick tracks to downtown work or school sites via Ellerslie, 111th Street, 170th Street or the Anthony Henday, while transit riders have options too. A future LRT park and ride will be located moments away, leading to Century Park LRT station and all points in the city.

In the neighbourhood

Walking trails and cycle paths, a wetland and environmental reserve are part of Phase 1 in Graydon Hill, which is scattered with townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes. The bustling yet nature-focused neighbourhood is close to all-level schooling, and the dining and amenities found in Windermere and Heritage Valley.