Meet the Condo: One at Keswick in Edmonton

Project overview

This colourful collection of 32 artistically designed townhomes pays homage to renowned Canadian abstractionist Guido Molinari, offering sleek modern living with a touch of whimsy. Designed by an award-winning architect, Averton’s design promises an expression of life in vivid colour, adding colour and complexity to the clean lines of contemporary design.

Housing amenities

Townhomes feature a configurable third floor option to customize as needed — two bed, three bed, or two bed and loft spaces. Nine-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and open concept kitchens offer quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and full-height tile backsplash. There’s also wide plank laminate flooring, neutral colour schemes plus garage, spacious deck and yard space.

Location and transit

Located near the North Saskatchewan River, One at Keswick in southwest Edmonton boasts eye-catching, modern architecture and a striking streetscape in a bustling part of town. Besides convenient access to walk/cycle trails, greenspace, parks and river vista views, the area is near Windermere with its easy transit links, while major thoroughfares bring commuters downtown.

In the neighbourhood

Shopping, dining, entertainment and services are close by at Currents of Windermere and Windermere Crossing, but One at Keswick is also a nature-focused community with a future school site, a huge one-kilometre pond and abundant park, paths and greenspaces. There’s recreation in nearby golf courses, but the walkable area also boasts an abundance of hiking/biking trails.