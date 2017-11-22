Meet the Condo: Sora Condos in Edmonton

Project overview

Sora Condos is an exciting, affordable and modern development coming to the desirable area of Maple Crest in south Edmonton. While the bustling neighbourhood offers bountiful amenities and a can't-be-beat location, the area also offers a respite from urban living, with nature views and indoor/outdoor recreation. These condos are a great option for those just starting out or downsizing.

Housing amenities

Sora Condos by Carrington Communities are affordable units with varied layouts. The building will include a fitness room, meeting/social room and underground heated parking. Units boast updated and modern features and finishes, spacious balconies, plus peaceful views of greenspace and natural wetland.

Location and transit

Maple Crest has great access to Whitemud Drive and the Anthony Henday ring road, offering drivers quick and easy movement into the city core. The Meadows Recreation Centre is nearby, as are many shops, restaurants and services. Transit riders can make their way downtown at the ETS bus terminal, at 17th Street and 40th Avenue.

In the neighbourhood

Parks, schools, and bike and walking paths give Maple Crest a peaceful vibe — a spot away from the urban bustle. Fulton Marsh, Meadows Recreation Centre (with library, swimming pools, arenas and gym/running track, plus summer outdoor fields) and Millwoods Golf Course are nearby, as are dining and shopping options at Millwoods Town Centre Mall and South Edmonton Common.