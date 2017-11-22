Meet the Condo: Sora Condos in Edmonton
A modern development in the city's south end.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Sora Condos is an exciting, affordable and modern development coming to the desirable area of Maple Crest in south Edmonton. While the bustling neighbourhood offers bountiful amenities and a can't-be-beat location, the area also offers a respite from urban living, with nature views and indoor/outdoor recreation. These condos are a great option for those just starting out or downsizing.
Housing amenities
Sora Condos by Carrington Communities are affordable units with varied layouts. The building will include a fitness room, meeting/social room and underground heated parking. Units boast updated and modern features and finishes, spacious balconies, plus peaceful views of greenspace and natural wetland.
Location and transit
Maple Crest has great access to Whitemud Drive and the Anthony Henday ring road, offering drivers quick and easy movement into the city core. The Meadows Recreation Centre is nearby, as are many shops, restaurants and services. Transit riders can make their way downtown at the ETS bus terminal, at 17th Street and 40th Avenue.
In the neighbourhood
Parks, schools, and bike and walking paths give Maple Crest a peaceful vibe — a spot away from the urban bustle. Fulton Marsh, Meadows Recreation Centre (with library, swimming pools, arenas and gym/running track, plus summer outdoor fields) and Millwoods Golf Course are nearby, as are dining and shopping options at Millwoods Town Centre Mall and South Edmonton Common.
Need to know
What: Sora Condos
Builder: Carrington Communities
Developer: Dream Development
Location: Maple Crest in South Edmonton
Building: Apartment-style condo units
Models: One bed, one bath unit; and nine two-bed floorplans
Sizes: From 638 to 1,188 square feet
Pricing: $165,900 for one bed, one bath; two bedroom units from $214,900
Status: Construction starts soon
Occupancy: TBD
Showhome: Meridian St. NW in Maple Crest
Phone: (780) 426-7743
Website: carrington.ca
Most Popular
-
Laura Babcock’s accused killer is portraying himself as a thoughtless jerk: DiManno
-
Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
-
Former teen pop star Melissa Schuman says Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar