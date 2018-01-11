Meet the Condo: Sora Condos in Edmonton

Project overview

How often can you combine the hottest of locations, equally surrounded by urban amenities and natural greenspaces, with affordably-priced, modern condo living? Sora Condos has all that and more in Edmonton’s booming southeast, and the nature-inspired neighbourhood of Maple Crest. Well-loved builder Carrington Communities has the size, price and spot to please many a condo owner.

Location and transit

Maple Crest is a neighbourhood boasting 300 acres of natural spaces, from a marsh and ravine woodlands, to parks and walking trails. But shops, services, dining and entertainment are nearby too, with quick access for drivers to downtown work or school via the Whitemud or Anthony Henday ring road. For transit riders, the ETS – Meadows Park and Ride connects to all city points.

In the neighbourhood

Need groceries or a quick meal out? It’s all near Sora Condos in Maple Crest. This new community offers wildlife-wetlands at Fulton Marsh, plus walking/cycle trails, parks and ravine, and all levels of schooling for families and singles alike. A good mix of single-family and multi-family living, Maple Crest also has Rio Can Meadows for shopping, banks and services, plus the same at Dream Centre Tamarack.

Housing amenities

Sora Condos boast a handsome exterior, two-storey lobby and landscaping leading to nearby parks and ponds. Outside, there’s secure underground heated parking and oversized patios and balconies. In-suite features include stainless steel appliances, extended upper cabinets and eating bar and contemporary wood cabinets. Laminate counters in kitchen and bath are standard, but buyers choose from six suite packages to get just what they want.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Sora Condos

Builder/developer: Carrington Communities

Location: Southeast Edmonton in Maple Crest

Building: Four-storey building with apartment-style condo units

Pricing: From $160,000

Sizes: 638-1,188 sq. ft.

Model: One-bed/one-bath and two-bed/two-bath condos

Status/occupancy: Now selling

Showhome/sales centre: Maple Way and 43A Ave. NW