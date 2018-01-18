Meet the Condo: West Ritchie – 80th Avenue in Edmonton

Project overview

In high-demand Ritchie, a new condo project sparks interest from homeowners who want in on the area. And with the soon-to-come West Ritchie – 80th Avenue project, boutique builder Brass III has created a modern, luxury block in Old Strathcona appealing to singles, couples and small families. Whether it’s touches like a resident car for homeowners to share, or in-suite “green touches” like triple-pane windows and bike storage, this project knows what downtown dwellers want in a home.

Location and transit

Old Strathcona and Ritchie get top marks from Edmontonians thanks to an affordable and varied mix of housing. This project is walkable to the unique shopping, entertainment and cultural stops around Whyte Avenue but it’s also convenient to downtown work or post-secondary sites. Transit users and cyclists can move along Whyte Avenue to the nearby U of A, while drivers are just minutes from downtown via Gateway Boulevard.

In the neighbourhood

No car? No problem. Residents of West Ritchie – 80th Avenue have it all on Whyte Avenue — unique local shops and restaurants, grocery stores, banks and entertainment, plus art galleries, local theatre and pubs, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market and Fringe Festival. But the area is also rich with parks, walkable streets and the picturesque Mill Creek Ravine. Don’t forget the also close-by river valley, for walkers and cyclists.

Housing amenities

The outside of the modern, architecturally attractive condo offers spacious balconies, bike storage, a car-share space and even a resident car for sharing. Inside, nine-foot ceilings and pot lights provide a spacious feel to all suites, which offer buyers a choice of four designer colour palettes. Enjoy fine touches like stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite counters, in-suite laundry and hardwood, tile and carpet flooring.

NEED TO KNOW

What: West Ritchie – 80th Avenue

Location: Old Strathcona/Ritchie neighbourhoods

Developer/builder: Brass III

Building: One four-storey condo block

Price: Starting at $299,900

Sizes: 850-1,845 sq. ft.

Model: One bed/one bath suites up to three bed/three bath units, in various layouts

Status/occupancy: Now pre-selling; construction starts early spring 2018

Sales centre: 9947-81 Ave. NW