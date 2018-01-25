Meet the Condo: The Connaught at Griesbach

Project overview

Luxury condo living in bustling north Edmonton — that’s The Connaught at Griesbach. The historic neighbourhood has been transformed, with an urban village that connects nature and community to all the conveniences of urban living. Modern, affordable condo units will appeal to singles, downsizers, small families and anyone who appreciates what a new home in an established neighbourhood can offer — schools, shopping, walkable streets and more.

Housing amenities

The Connaught provides residents with a fitness facility, games room and library, plus heated underground parking (with a car wash bay). In-suite features include air conditioning, laundry and kitchens with quartz countertops, dark cupboards and stainless steel appliances. Neutral colour schemes and balcony/patios add to the airy, open and contemporary feel of the units, whatever the size.

Location and transit

Situated near 137 Avenue NW and 97 Street NW, The Connaught offers shops and amenities within Griesbach itself, or just a short walk or drive away. Northgate Shopping Centre, Londonderry Mall and Castledowns Recreation Centre are all nearby, offering dining, entertainment and shopping. The bus terminal at Northgate provides easy connections to downtown work or post-secondary sites, while drivers can take 97 Street or Yellowhead Trail to get to the city core in just over 10 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

Griesbach boasts an urban village design concept with a central square and area restaurants and service shops. With an aim to put health and happiness above the focus on vehicles, the neighbourhood offers much within an easy walk: four community lakes, walk/cycle paths, parks and more. There’s also unique military tributes that acknowledge the history of Griesbach, and a public garden site that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The Connaught at Griesbach

Location: Northwest Edmonton in Griesbach

Builder/developer: The Connaught

Building: Four-storey building with 160 units

Pricing: $235,000 to $384,000 includes GST

Sizes: 712 sq. ft to 1,333 sq. ft.

Model: One-, two- (two-plus-den) and three-bedroom units in a variety of floorplans

Status/occupancy: Now selling. Occupancy set for late summer 2018.

Sales centre: 560 Griesbach Parade NW