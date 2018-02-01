Meet the Condo: Ara Condos in Summerside

Project overview

It’s a heady combination — modern condo living in Southeast Edmonton’s only lakeside beach community. But Ara in Summerside is just that; a home with no shortage of nearby amenities and luxury in-suite touches, in a relaxed, family-oriented setting. If you buy, don’t be surprised if there are plenty of staycations in your future.

Housing amenities

Contemporary designer finishes and open-concept living spaces are just a couple of Ara’s selling points. There’s also heated underground parking, oversized balcony/patios, and green features like energy-efficient appliances and double-pane Low E2 argon-gas-filled windows. Suites feature stainless steel appliances, flooring and countertop options and laundry facilities. Kitchens also offer eating bars and extended upper cabinets.

Location and transit

Lake Summerside couldn’t be more convenient, just south of Ellerslie Road and near three shopping centres including South Edmonton Common and its multitude of dining, entertainment and shopping options. The community is moments from the Anthony Henday ring road, providing access to all city points. Nearby Gateway Boulevard takes drivers downtown in 20 minutes, while transit users will find quick connections at South Edmonton Common.

In the neighbourhood

Residents of Lake Summerside have access to a 32-acre-wide freshwater lake and summers of sailing, swimming and fishing (the lake is stocked with 10,000 rainbow trout). Besides a sandy beach, the community offers walk/cycle paths, parks and playgrounds, and a new school. There’s also a multi-purpose club house with recreation programs and fitness classes.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Ara Condos

Location: Southeast Edmonton

Builder/developer: Carrington Communities

Building: One four-storey building

Price: $216,200 with up to $30,000 off promotion

Size: 894 sq ft. to 977 sq. ft.

Model: Two bed/two bath units with patio or balconies

Status/occupancy: Immediate possession available

Sales centre: 4008 Savaryn Dr. SW