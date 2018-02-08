Meet the Condo: Northshore Condos at Schonsee

Project overview

Want a mix of urban amenities with a tranquil, suburban vibe? If so, take a look at Northshore Condos in northeast Edmonton. These affordable, modern suites, from award-winning builders — Carrington Communities — offer a nearby lake and expansive park area. But they’re also in the thick of dining, service and entertainment in this bustling part of town. It’s a little bit of everything.

Housing amenities

Northshore condos feature a fully-equipped fitness centre, social room with bar and billiards, and underground heated parking. Contemporary finishes inside the modern, spacious suites include ceramic subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and living room, maple cabinets and a six-piece appliance package. There’s a pantry, eating bar and front load washer/dryer too.

Location and transit

Just north of 76 Street and Schonsee Drive, Northshore is near Londonderry Mall, Namao Centre, indoor and outdoor recreation and several key transportation arteries: Yellowhead Trail, Manning Freeway, 66 Street, 75 Street and 97 Street. Drivers will get downtown quickly via these or the Anthony Henday ring road, while transit users are only a half-hour from the city core via 137 Avenue, Yellowhead and the transit station on 97 Street.

In the neighbourhood

Northshore provides a walkable neighbourhood, near schools, shops and services, a healthy mix of housing styles and abundant greenspace — paths, parks and lake area. The Londonderry Leisure Centre and Castle Downs YMCA are close by, offering countless recreation opportunities, while the shops, entertaining and dining along 137 Avenue provide all the urban amenities Northshore residents could want.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Northshore Condos at Schonsee

Builder/developer: Carrington Communities

Location: Northeast Edmonton

Building: Two four-storey condo buildings

Pricing: $166,900 and up

Sizes: 638 sq. ft to 1,183 sq. ft

Model: One bed, two bed, and two bedroom plus den in various floor plans

Status/occupancy: Building B is now selling

Sales centre: 5510 Schonsee Dr.