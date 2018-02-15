Meet the Condo: Caspia in The Collections at Creekwood

Project overview

One of the newest communities in southwest Edmonton, The Collections features a healthy mix of housing to suit every type of homeowner: downsizers, singles, couples and families. There’s no shortage of amenities or greenspace right at the doorstep of this growing area either. And Caspia townhomes fit right in, offering affordable, modern, maintenance-free living in a hot neighbourhood.

Housing amenities

Caspia townhomes feature a large, main-floor balcony, fully landscaped front yard and attached double garage. There are huge patio doors and oversized windows to let in the natural light, while an open-concept great room and deck with glass railing enhances the feeling of bringing the outdoors in. Suites feature stainless steel appliances, chimney-style hood fan and gas stoves, quartz or granite counters and tile, laminate and carpet flooring.

Location and transit

Situated south of Ellerslie Road off 141 Street, The Collections are part of West Heritage Valley. The new 41 Avenue SW Exchange, Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard are all nearby, making the trip downtown for work or school a quick and convenient one. Don’t forget the nearby Anthony Henday ring road too, making all city points easily accessible. For transit users, 170 Street and Ellerslie Road offer links to the city core.

In the neighbourhood

The city’s southwest is a hub of neighbourhoods close to major shopping, dining, entertainment and services. South Edmonton Common, the International Airport and West Edmonton Mall are short drives away. Within the immediate area of Chappelle, residents can enjoy parks, walk/cycle paths and a new K-9 school.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Caspia in The Collections at Creekwood

Builder: City Homes

Location: Southwest Edmonton

Building: Two-storey townhome condos

Pricing: Starting from low $360s with no condo fees

Sizes: 1,452 sq. ft. to 1.465 sq. ft.

Model: Two models of three-bed, 2.5-bathroom condos with varying layouts

Status/occupancy: Now selling

Showhome: 8237 Chappelle Way SW