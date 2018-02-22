Meet the Condo: Botanica Condos in St. Albert

Project overview

Creating open-concept luxury condos in the heart of St. Albert is going to cause a stir, and Botanica is doing just that. Riverside, contemporary condos with oversized windows and balconies with a view, a wellness centre and social hall — even a rooftop terrace — plus access to nature at every turn makes Botanica a special development.

Housing amenities

Suites boast open-concept living, designer-inspired colour schemes, huge windows and hardwood/tile/carpet flooring. There’s stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, deep soaker tubs and many more quality touches. Exterior features include steel and concrete construction, heated underground parking, large balconies and lush landscaping. The building also offers a wellness centre, social hall and garden terrace.

Location and transit

St. Albert sits adjacent to Edmonton’s northwest, offering nature-focused living, well-established schools and recreational facilities, and a historic downtown. Botanica is a short walk to St. Albert Centre’s transit exchange, with links to Edmonton’s downtown and post-secondary sites. Drivers can get onto St. Albert Trail within minutes, and links to Yellowhead Trail and the Anthony Henday ring road.

In the neighbourhood

In a sweet spot along the Sturgeon River, Botanica residents can access over 65 km of trails in the Red Willow Park system. The retail Shops at Boudreau are right out the door, and St. Albert Centre is also a few minutes walk away, boasting dining, services and shopping options. The condo is minutes from Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club and St. Albert Botanic Park, plus several fitness facilities.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Botanica Condos

Builder/developer: Boudreau Developments Ltd.

Location: St. Albert, just northwest of Edmonton

Building: Two buildings up to 10 floors, including penthouse suites

Price: $299,999 to $2,496,000

Size: 897 sq. ft. to 1,482 sq. ft and larger for penthouse levels

Model: One- and two-bedroom (plus den) suites in varying layouts plus penthouse suites

Status/occupancy: Bldg 1: immediate occupancy on final suites; Bldg 2 construction underway, 50 per cent sold

Sales centre/showhome: 200 Bellerose Dr.