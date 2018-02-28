Meet the Condo: Windermere Mansions in southwest Edmonton

Project overview

Windermere Mansions sounds grand, but the project aims to live up to its name. The 32 suites of the 18-and-over condo community promise luxury, tranquility and convenience in the booming southwest. Every possible amenity is nearby, from dining and entertainment, to shopping and golf. Few suites remain in this affordable but high-end condo development from Westrich Pacific.

Housing amenities

High-end finishes and contemporary, open-concept living spaces define the suites of Windermere Mansions. Quartz, granite and marble, dark cabinetry and full tile kitchen backsplashes are some of the designer touches, but buyers will also like the attached underground garage and spacious balconies. There’s even a building party room, with plenty of seating and a fully-equipped kitchen — perfect for entertaining large family gatherings.

Location and transit

Windermere offers easy access from the southwest via the busy thoroughfares of 170 Street SW and Ellerslie Road. Near recreation at Windermere Golf and Country Club and the Jagare Ridge Golf Club, drivers will find quick links to work via the Anthony Henday ring road. Transit is available in Windermere, with further connections at nearby West Edmonton Mall.

In the neighbourhood

Just outside Windermere Mansions, lush, landscaped grounds give way to water features and walk/cycle paths. Shopping, restaurants, services and entertainment are steps away, as is the outdoor recreation of two area golf courses. Plenty of new development in the area joins an already established mix of single-family and multi-living properties, providing a true neighbourhood feel to this busy area of the city.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Windermere Mansions

Builder/developer: Westrich Pacific Corp.

Location: Southwest Edmonton

Building: A 32-suite, four-storey concrete and steel building

Price: $399,000 to $599,000

Sizes: 1,307-2,476 sq. ft.

Model: Several layouts of two-bed/two-bath suites

Status/occupancy: 4 suites remain; immediate occupancy available

Sales centre: 1350 Windermere Way

Phone: 780-803-0888