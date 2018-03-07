Meet the Condo: William Off Whyte in Edmonton

Project overview

In the much-loved, mature neighbourhood of Garneau, William Off Whyte will be a highly sought-after 44-unit, four-storey condo block, as esthetically pleasing as it is practical. People want to live in this fun, convenient and affordable area of central Edmonton and they’re clamouring for a spot like this one. There’s even early buzz care of the all-LEGO-made building model at the project’s presentation centre.

Location and transit

Garneau and Old Strathcona are companion areas just south of the North Saskatchewan River in central Edmonton. William Off Whyte gets a choice position near the U of A main campus, U of A Hospital, and the services, independent shops, dining and entertainment of Whyte Avenue. Commuters are right across the river from downtown, and the bus hub at U of A or along Whyte Avenue and 109 Street will get riders where they need to be.

In the neighbourhood

Whyte Avenue is famous for unique, artisan shops, restaurants, night spots, cafés and a vibrant theatre scene. But Garneau also offers the quiet residential life — a mix of mature, single-family homes, apartments, schools, parks and easy proximity to the city’s vast river valley — walk and cycle paths that attract residents from all around. Check out a hot new coffee spot or restaurant, or just sit and people-watch — this area has it covered.

Housing amenities

Condos boast nine-foot ceilings, Italian cabinetry with soft-close drawers and doors, quartz counters, undermount sinks, and 12-by-24-inch porcelain tile flooring, plus a choice of three colour schemes to suit any taste. There’s underground parking and bike storage in the stucco and fibre cement-sided building, sitting on a quiet, tree-lined street.

NEED TO KNOW

What: William Off Whyte

Location: Garneau, central Edmonton

Builder/developer: Greenview Developments

Building: Four-storey building with 44 apartment-style condo units

Prices: One bedroom from $259,900; two bed/two bath from $374,900

Sizes: One bedroom units start at 612 sq. ft. Two-bed units start at 930 sq. ft.

Model: One bed, one bed plus den, two bed and two bed plus den

Status/occupancy: 30 per cent sold

Sales centre: 10850–82 Ave. NW