Meet the Condo: Southern Springs in Edmonton
Located in Walker Lakes, this townhome development is part of the city's booming southeast.
Project overview
From Park Homes — the award-winning developer of multi-family homes in Edmonton — Southern Springs is a popular lake-area townhome development in the city’s booming southeast. First-time homeowners are flocking to the affordable, contemporary homes, but there’s appeal for all, from empty-nesters to snowbirds too, all looking for convenience, amenities and a hot location.
Housing amenities
Standard Finishes in these two- and three-bedroom townhomes include quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring and high-efficiency double-glazed windows. There’s a standard black appliance package, bedroom-level laundry and a two-car attached garage, plus a free-standing club lounge and fitness centre.
Location and transit
Southern Springs is in the Walker Lakes community, adjacent to a transit centre with quick links to downtown, U of A and Grant MacEwan via South Edmonton Common and Gateway Boulevard. Vehicle commuters can make quick work of the drive via Ellerslie Road, the Anthony Henday Ring Road and Whitemud Drive.
In the neighbourhood
Schools, shopping, dining and entertainment, plus health care and all services are all handy to Walker Lakes in South Edmonton. The Summerside neighbourhood is just moments away, while South Edmonton Common offers a plethora of amenities. Recreation, lakes and green spaces are practically at the doorstep, too — even the developing Harvest Pointe Shopping Centre will feature nearby groceries.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Southern Springs townhomes
Builder/developer: Park Homes
Location: South Edmonton, Walker Lakes
Building: Blocks of three-storey townhomes
Pricing: $260,000 to $340,000 (plus monthly condo fee averaging $170)
Sizes: 1,200-1,600 sq. ft.
Models: 2- and 3-bedroom homes in varying layouts
Status: Currently selling final phase — over 60 per cent sold
Occupancy: Immediate possessions available
Sales centre: 655 Watt Blvd.
Website: southernsprings.parkhomes.ca
Phone: 780-701-5616
