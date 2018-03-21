Meet the Condo: Muse Townhomes in Edmonton

Project overview

Close to the airport, Highway 2 and points south, and rich with recreation, shopping centres and new schools, Edmonton’s far south is where people want to be. Park Homes’ affordable and contemporary Muse Townhomes offer stylish living to singles, downsizers and small families.

Location and transit

South of Ellerslie Road near the QE2 and Gateway Boulevard, Muse is close to amenities and minutes from major transportation routes like the Anthony Henday ring road. Drivers can access commuter routes to get to work or post-secondary sites in about half an hour. Transit users can look forward to nearby Heritage Valley Town Centre and the LRT station with easy links to the core.

In the neighbourhood

South Edmonton boasts abundant amenities: dining, shopping, services, entertainment, plus plentiful walking and cycling trails in adjacent neighbourhoods. Muse is moments from an outdoor skating rink, park and other greenspaces, as well as a new K-9 school for the many families that call the area home. Walkable paths and streets offer a peaceful area to call home, while still being just a few minutes from all urban conveniences.

Housing amenities

Contemporary designer colour schemes and finishes attract buyers to Muse townhomes, but so does the attached garage, nine-foot main level ceilings and triple pane, low-E windows. Townhomes feature quartz counters, full-height backsplashes and island counters with breakfast bar. Residents will enjoy the four-piece appliance package, laminate flooring, and a stacked washer and dryer too.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Muse Townhomes

Builder/developer: Park Homes

Building: Townhomes with attached one- and two-car garages

Pricing: From $250s and up

Sizes: 909-1,734 sq. ft

Model: Two and three bedrooms

Status/occupancy: Now selling; Phase 1 construction underway

Showhome: 735 Allard Blvd. SW