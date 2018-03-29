Meet the Condo: Secord Chalet by Hopewell in northwest Edmonton

Project overview

People love living in Secord — a special place where a welcoming community spirit makes you feel at home the moment you arrive. Located conveniently in the city’s bustling west end, Secord features many of Edmonton’s best and most scenic natural amenities — all at a family-friendly price. Secord is within moments of shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, major transportation routes and schools.

Housing amenities

Good for lifestyle and on the budget, Secord Chalet townhomes feature attached garages, designer finishings, ensuites, nine-foot ceilings, laminate and tile flooring, spacious decks and patios, and a chance to personalize your floorplan. Granite countertops, contemporary tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands, anyone?

Location and transit

Nestled in the city’s northwest, Secord Chalet has lasting appeal with its ponds, paths, a new school and attractive architecture. Near West Edmonton Mall and River Cree Casino, Secord offers an easy commute to downtown or post-secondary sites too, via Whitemud Drive, Stony Plain Road or the Anthony Henday. For transit users, a major bus interchange at West Edmonton Mall takes riders to all points in the city.

In the neighbourhood

This friendly new neighbourhood offers playgrounds and pathways, ponds and wetlands, with mature trees and a lush municipal reserve. But neighbourhood movie theatres, restaurants and groceries are also just minutes away — Save-on-Foods, Costco, Brown’s Social House, Tim Hortons and more. All levels of schools, plus Twin Rinks at River Cree (with two NHL-size rinks), offer recreation for the whole family.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Secord Chalet by Hopewell

Developer: Hopewell Residential

Location: West Edmonton, west of Winterburn Road (Highway 215)

Building: Chalet Townhomes

Sizes: 1,236 to 1,447 sq. ft.

Pricing: Starting in the $280s

Model: Several customizable floorplans

Status: Now selling

Sales centre/show home: #5-320 Secord Blvd.