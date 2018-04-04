Meet the Condo: Walker Summit in Edmonton

Project overview

Walker Summit brings together everything Edmontonians love about southeast neighbourhoods — shopping galore, family-friendly spaces with trails and water features and easy access to amenities and transportation links. Add to that a pleasing mix of affordable townhomes and duplexes, and it’s no wonder Walker Summit is a very attractive option to homebuyers.

Location and transit

Just off 50th Street south of Ellerslie Road, Walker Summit offers proximity to shopping, dining and services at South Edmonton Common, Southgate Centre and smaller sites. Public transit continues to expand in these newer neighbourhoods, while LRT and park and ride at Century Park brings riders into the downtown for work or school. Drivers get anywhere quickly thanks to the nearby Anthony Henday ring road and Elllerslie Road.

In the neighbourhood

This full-service area offers parks and all-level schooling, while two storm ponds provide water and natural spaces for residents to enjoy. The walk/cycle paths give way to amenities like a new Walmart, coffee shops, recreation and a golf course. Walker Lake Plaza will soon offer shopping within the community too, providing even more nearby amenities.

Housing amenities

Morrison Homes duplexes are three-bedroom homes with spacious, open-concept spaces, neutral colour schemes and contemporary kitchens with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Exciting options include dual master suites, outdoor recreation package with large deck, extended garage, fireplace package and gourmet kitchens, with granite counters, full tile backsplashes and chimney-style hood fans.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Walker Summit

Developer: Anthem United

Builders: Montorio Homes, Morrison Homes

Location: South Edmonton

Building: Townhomes and duplexes join single-family homes in community

Pricing: Townhomes from $350s; duplexes from $305,000

Sizes: Townhomes 1,345-1,476 sq. ft.; laned duplex 850-1,460 sq. ft.; front attached duplex 1,315-1,637 sq. ft.

Model: 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhomes and duplexes

Status/occupancy: Several stages sold out/occupied. Now selling later stages of development.

Showhome: 2161-52A St. SW