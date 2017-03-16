Meet the condo: EDGE Lebreton Flats in Ottawa

Project overview

An 18-unit boutique condo that emphasizes green initiatives by offering free environmentally friendly upgrades such as high efficiency in-suite hydronic furnaces and LED lighting. Construction began in May 2016 and the finished project pairs a highly sought-after location with enviable prices.

Housing amenities

Every suite comes with quartz countertops, custom kitchens with designer cabinetry and hardwood and porcelain tile floors throughout. All units are designed with storage and large windows. Surface Developments allows buyers to custom design their condo layout, creating flexibility and a unique, tailored finish.

Location and transit

On the outskirts of Lebreton Flats, EDGE is close to green spaces and bike paths along the Ottawa River. Chinatown and Little Italy are nearby, offering restaurants, shops and pubs. Bus routes and the upcoming LRT connect residents to the rest of the city, making a car unnecessary.

In the neighbourhood

The area is fairly quiet and highly accessible. Being so close to downtown, the neighbourhood in demand and perfect for people looking for a short commute. While being near Ottawa’s core, the location is still distinctly separate, with a vibrant, neighbourly feel.