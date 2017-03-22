Meet the condo: Longfields Station in Ottawa

Project overview

Breaking ground in May 2015, Longfields Station in Barrhaven has just been completed this year and is now ready for occupants. The site includes a range of executive townhomes, flats, terrace homes and condo apartments — providing affordable, functional and conveniently located living options not far from downtown Ottawa.

Housing amenities

Longfields Station models have spacious rooms with nine-foot ceilings. They included appliances and features like nine-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite or quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and central air conditioning. The building has heated underground parking and storage lockers, as well as a large communal outdoor terrace.

Location and transit

Right in the centre of Barrhaven, the development is a block away from the new Longfields Transit Station. The area includes health services, multiple schools and a range of shopping options. The Station, a condo building that forms part of the site, also has seven commercial businesses on its main floor.

In the neighbourhood

Everything is nearby: recreation, entertainment, cafés and restaurants. The community faces South Nepean Park and there are bike paths and walking trails nearby, allowing homeowners to make the most of the community. Safe and affordable, the area is great for first-time home buyers, retirees, or young families.