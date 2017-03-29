Meet the condo: Avalon Encore in Ottawa

Project overview

Minto launched Avalon Encore in 2014, and have built over 5,000 homes in the neighbourhood to date. The site is still in development, but has many move-in-soon homes available. Avalon Encore has a range of singles, townhomes and terrace homes to choose from, and there are eight model homes available for touring.

Housing amenities

Minto redesigned their models when Avalon Encore was launched. These homes include spacious rooms with large windows, open concept floorplans, large kitchens, higher ceilings and extra storage spaces. All singles and townhomes have front and backyards and garages, while the terrace homes have designated outdoor parking spaces.

Location and transit

The site is in a prime location east of Ottawa that not only offers convenient access to Place D’Orléans shopping centre, but plenty of other amenities as well. Avalon Encore is not far from several transit routes, which can take commuters straight downtown. There are shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation options in the area as well.

In the neighbourhood

The location is an ideal choice for families. Minto’s plan focuses not just on building houses, but also the communities surrounding them. Avalon Encore includes parks, walking trails, a pond and new schools. Whether moving to accommodate a growing family or downsizing as empty-nesters, there is an option here for everyone.

