Meet the condo: West Pointe Village in Barrhaven

Project overview

West Pointe has only a few available homes remaining. Some models can be move-in ready as soon as four weeks from signing. The area includes a variety of single detached homes, townhomes and bungalows. Meanwhile, Claridge is planning another Barrhaven site.

Housing amenities

Homes include finished rec rooms in the basement, ceramic and hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Claridge Homes can accommodate changes or customization to the layout, floor plan and finishes. All lots come with backyard spaces, garages and paved driveways.

Location and transit

Located in a suburban neighbourhood near Barrhaven with numerous transit routes that connect the community to downtown Ottawa, while Fallowfield railway station is also close by. Barrhaven’s many shops, grocery stores, box stores and health services are all conveniently close.

In the neighbourhood

A pleasant community just minutes from Barrhaven’s entertainment, restaurant and recreation amenities, it’s a great place for commuters and a safe community to raise a family. Highway 416 is easily accessible, making it easy to get around.