Meet the condo: West Pointe Village in Barrhaven
Barrhaven-area community almost sold out.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
West Pointe has only a few available homes remaining. Some models can be move-in ready as soon as four weeks from signing. The area includes a variety of single detached homes, townhomes and bungalows. Meanwhile, Claridge is planning another Barrhaven site.
Housing amenities
Homes include finished rec rooms in the basement, ceramic and hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Claridge Homes can accommodate changes or customization to the layout, floor plan and finishes. All lots come with backyard spaces, garages and paved driveways.
Location and transit
Located in a suburban neighbourhood near Barrhaven with numerous transit routes that connect the community to downtown Ottawa, while Fallowfield railway station is also close by. Barrhaven’s many shops, grocery stores, box stores and health services are all conveniently close.
In the neighbourhood
A pleasant community just minutes from Barrhaven’s entertainment, restaurant and recreation amenities, it’s a great place for commuters and a safe community to raise a family. Highway 416 is easily accessible, making it easy to get around.
What: West Pointe Village
Builder/Designer: Claridge Homes
Location: Off of Strandherd Drive
Building: Bungalows, townhomes and singles
Models: Two to three bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms
Sizes: From 2,130 to 3,400 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $300,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: As soon as four weeks
Sales centre: 500 Peerless St.
Phone: (613) 823-6767
Website: claridgehomes.com
Most Popular
-
Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove