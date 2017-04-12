Meet the condo: Tamarack Wellington in Ottawa

Project overview

Tamarack Wellington, an industrial loft in Hintonburg, is ready for immediate occupancy. Construction began in March 2015, and people started moving in last summer. The six-storey building has an urban, modern design that suits the hip, energetic feel of the neighbourhood.

Housing amenities

Suites include finishes such as hardwood flooring and quartz countertops and the building commands views of the Gatineau Hills and downtown Ottawa. The building itself does not have any amenities, but Tamarack Homes has plans to build a rental building next door where owners can use facilities such as a party room, gym and outdoor barbecue space.

Location and transit

The condo’s location means easy access to both the east and west ends of Ottawa. Right near the Ottawa Grace Hospital and close to Highway 417, the site has nearby parks, schools and bus routes, and the LRT will eventually service the area as well. Residents are just minutes away from bike paths and river walks.

In the neighbourhood

Hintonburg is one of Ottawa’s trendiest areas — a perfect mix of historic and modern. Wellington Street is the core of the area’s eclectic, highly walkable community. The neighbourhood includes plenty of options for shopping and dining, art galleries, boutiques and tourist destinations as well.