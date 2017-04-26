Meet the Condo: Half Moon Bay in Ottawa

Project overview

Mattamy Homes’ Half Moon Bay community is situated along the Jock River and is located conveniently close to Greenbank Road. New single, village and townhomes are currently being sold for occupancy in early 2018.

Housing amenities

Homes can include a one or two-car garage. The interior features hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen and one and a half to three bathrooms. Mattamy Homes offers a wide range of available upgrades and customization options.

Location and transit

Minutes from the Chapman Mills Marketplace, residents have quick access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. A local transit route is also easily accessible and OC Transpo’s Marketplace Station is the hub for several routes that serve the downtown core.

In the neighbourhood

Half Moon Bay is in an ideal area for those who enjoy the outdoors. The community offers its own parks and playgrounds and has several walking and biking trails nearby. Schools, recreation centres and commercial plazas are all in close proximity.