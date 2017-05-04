Meet the Condo: Two The Parkway in Kanata

Project overview

Morley Hoppner’s newest build, Two the Parkway, has only 11 units left for sale. First occupancy took place late in 2016 and construction was fully completed in early 2017. Located in Beaverbrook in Old Kanata, this condo is one of the most elegant in the area.

Housing amenities

The building offers many amenities, including a gym, guest suite and plenty of entertainment space that can be reserved for your special events. Units also offer private terraces, expansive windows and built-in gas hook ups for your barbecues.

Location and transit

Public transit to the downtown core is easily accessible. With the Eagleson Park and Ride Station just minutes away, several rapid transit and express routes are available for commuters. For those who drive, the Queensway is close.

In the neighbourhood

Dining options and shopping centres, such as Centrum Plaza, are nearby. The Canadian Tire Centre as well as many golf courses are close. The area also offers paths for walking, cycling and running for those who love the outdoors.