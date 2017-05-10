Meet the condo: Jazz Condos in Ottawa

Project overview

Jazz Condos in Riverside South is in its final phase of selling with only a handful of units still available. These low-rise condos are in one of the fastest-growing communities in Ottawa with a vibrant and diverse population and easy access to surrounding rural areas.

Housing amenities

Condominiums feature private entrances and individual garages. Interior amenities include bright and open concept living spaces as well as high ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and central air conditioning.

Location and transit

Jazz Condos are located in the heart of Riverside South. Public transit is accessible on Earl Armstrong Road with routes servicing the downtown core. The area also allows easy commuting by car as several main roads, such as River Road, Woodroffe Avenue and Limebank Road are nearby.

In the neighbourhood

Jazz Condos are situated along the banks of the Rideau River. Jazz Condos are a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors with plenty of surrounding green space and trails for walking, running and cycling. There are restaurants and shopping plazas nearby.

