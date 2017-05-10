Meet the condo: Jazz Condos in Ottawa
Check out these low-rise condos near the Rideau’s banks.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Jazz Condos in Riverside South is in its final phase of selling with only a handful of units still available. These low-rise condos are in one of the fastest-growing communities in Ottawa with a vibrant and diverse population and easy access to surrounding rural areas.
Housing amenities
Condominiums feature private entrances and individual garages. Interior amenities include bright and open concept living spaces as well as high ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and central air conditioning.
Location and transit
Jazz Condos are located in the heart of Riverside South. Public transit is accessible on Earl Armstrong Road with routes servicing the downtown core. The area also allows easy commuting by car as several main roads, such as River Road, Woodroffe Avenue and Limebank Road are nearby.
In the neighbourhood
Jazz Condos are situated along the banks of the Rideau River. Jazz Condos are a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors with plenty of surrounding green space and trails for walking, running and cycling. There are restaurants and shopping plazas nearby.
What: Jazz Condos
Builder: Urbandale Construction
Location: Just off Brian Good Avenue
Building: Condominiums
Models: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,285 to 1,833 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $260,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Immediate occupancy
Sales centre: 749 Brian Good Ave.
Phone: (613) 822-2190
Website: urbandaleconstruction.com