Meet the Condo: Hunt Club Flats
Your housing hunt can stop right here in Hunt Club.
Project overview
Hunt Club Flats is a three-building development nestled in the Hunt Club area of Ottawa’s south side. Condos boast top-of-the-line amenities and are conveniently located near green spaces and all the conveniences the community has to offer.
Housing amenities
Units are filled with high-end features. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops compliment gourmet kitchen. Ceramic and hardwood flooring can be found throughout. Gas barbecue hookups on balconies and underground parking is available.
Location and transit
Hunt Club Flats is located just off Conroy Road with easy access to Hunt Club and other main roads. Transit is also available right at the doorstep of the development. Multiple local routes that serve larger, nearby stations make transferring buses to reach the downtown core an easy commute.
In the neighbourhood
The area is filled with schools and parks and surrounded by a variety of grocery stores. There’s also a multitude of dining and shopping options nearby and other facilities to enjoy during leisure time, including fitness centres, movie theatres and coffee shops.
What: Hunt Club Flats
Builder: Claridge Homes
Location: Conroy Road and Johnston Road
Building: Condo flats
Models: Two and three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Sizes: From 940 to 1295 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $277,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: As little as four weeks after signing
Sales centre: 250 Winterfell Private, unit 106, Hunt Club
Phone: (613) 249-0704
Website: claridgehomes.com