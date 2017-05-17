Meet the Condo: Hunt Club Flats

Project overview

Hunt Club Flats is a three-building development nestled in the Hunt Club area of Ottawa’s south side. Condos boast top-of-the-line amenities and are conveniently located near green spaces and all the conveniences the community has to offer.

Housing amenities

Units are filled with high-end features. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops compliment gourmet kitchen. Ceramic and hardwood flooring can be found throughout. Gas barbecue hookups on balconies and underground parking is available.

Location and transit

Hunt Club Flats is located just off Conroy Road with easy access to Hunt Club and other main roads. Transit is also available right at the doorstep of the development. Multiple local routes that serve larger, nearby stations make transferring buses to reach the downtown core an easy commute.

In the neighbourhood

The area is filled with schools and parks and surrounded by a variety of grocery stores. There’s also a multitude of dining and shopping options nearby and other facilities to enjoy during leisure time, including fitness centres, movie theatres and coffee shops.