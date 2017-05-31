Meet the Condo: Blackstone in Kanata

Project overview

Cardel Homes’ Blackstone development in Kanata South is a community that offers something for every lifestyle. Blackstone features single family homes, townhomes and condos in a peaceful environment without sacrificing the conveniences of city living.

Housing amenities

All models in the Blackstone community offer nine foot ceilings and open concept floorplans. Other high end features, which may vary by model, include ceramic and hardwood flooring, air conditioning, new appliances and granite countertops.

Location and transit

With local transit routes and rapid transit stations nearby, getting around in Kanata and commuting to the downtown core is easy. Travelling by car is also nothing to worry about as Blackstone is located just off of Terry Fox Drive and the Queensway is easily accessible.

In the neighbourhood

Blackstone is close to shopping, dining and entertainment amenities. Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre is nearby and features over 40 different businesses. Blackstone is located close to nature and residents can easily access the Trans Canada Trail for walking, jogging and cycling.