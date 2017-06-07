Meet the Condo: Sundance in Findlay Creek

Project overview

Claridge Homes’ Sundance development began construction in 2011. Now the modern and cozy single-family homes and zen urban flats are available for purchase. Located in the picturesque Findlay Creek, this development has something for everyone.

Housing amenities

Singles and urban flats feature ceramic tile in the foyer and bathrooms. Singles have granite countertops, hardwood flooring and are energy star certified while the urban flats include features such as central air conditioning and a gas barbecue hook-up.

Location and transit

Findlay Creek has easy access to major roadways and the 417 for a smooth commute to the downtown core. Public transit is available in close proximity to the community with routes to larger stations for transfers to rapid transit lines that service downtown.

In the neighbourhood

Sundance is surrounded by green space with paths for walking or cycling. Findlay Creek Shopping Centre is nearby, as well as other retail centres in South Keys, which offer many dinning, shopping and entertainment options.