Meet the Condo: Bridlewood Trails in Kanata

Project overview

Bridlewood Trails is located in Kanata, just west of the Greenbelt. With a multitude of high tech businesses in the vicinity, the area offers a mix of business and pleasure while still maintaining the feel of city life. Phase two of construction began in fall 2014 and now several units are available for purchase.

Housing amenities

Townhomes in this community are filled with high-end features. Hardwood floors are available in the living room, dining room and in the hall, while ceramic tiles are featured in the kitchen, breakfast area, laundry room and bathrooms. Kitchens also boast four appliances and the townhome is Energy Star certified.

Location and transit

This community is centrally located with several local transit routes nearby. Commuting to the downtown core is effortless with OC Transpo’s Terry Fox Station accessible by the local routes. Commuting with a car is also easy as the Queensway is easily accessible as well as several other main roads in the area.

In the neighbourhood

Bridlewood Trails is conveniently located in walking distance to a variety of amenities, including banks restaurants and stores. For a broader array of amenities, including entertainment and shopping options, Kanata Centrum as well as Tanger Outlets are both nearby.