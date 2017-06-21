Meet the Condo: THRIVE at eQuinelle in Kemptville
A master-planned community of two-story detached homes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
THRIVE at eQuinelle, one of eQ Homes’ newest projects, has begun its latest phase of a master-planned community in Kemptville. The development, which will be filled with a selection of new two-story detached homes, launched sales on June 10th with homes set to be ready for occupancy as early as July 2018.
Housing amenities
THRIVE family homes feature an array of amenities. From spacious, open-concept floorplans to gourmet, custom-quality kitchens, these homes have it all. The functional living spaces feature unique architectural details that homeowners will enjoy.
Location and transit
Located in Kemptville, THRIVE offers easy access to Highway 416 for travelling to and from the city. Alternatively, a commuter bus service, which partners with OC Transpo, is also available for folks who work in Ottawa’s downtown core.
In the neigbourhood
The neighbourhood features a variety of shops and restaurants and comes with the advantage of only being minutes away from the main core of Kemptville. Walking and biking paths are just steps away from the community, and schools and playgrounds are also nearby.
NEED TO KNOW
What: THRIVE at eQuinelle
Builder: eQ Homes
Location: Kemptville, off County Road 44
Building: Two-storey detached homes
Models: Three to five bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,500 to 4,000 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the mid $300,000’s
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: As early as July 2018
Sales centre: 78 Equinelle Dr.
Phone: (613) 258-6488
Website: eqhomes.ca
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-