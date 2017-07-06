Meet the Condo: Cardinal Trail in Orleans

Project overview

Valecraft Homes' Cardinal Trail development is getting an addition with several new townhomes being built in the community. Located in Chapel Hill South in Orléans, this community is ideally located near a variety of amenities that lend themselves to modern living.

Housing amenities

Features include large, open-concept living spaces with high ceilings, garages as well as spacious bedrooms. Some layouts offer the option of a fireplace or a balcony off of the master suite.



Location and transit

The community is located close to public transit routes, both local and express routes, that service the downtown core and nearby major transit stations for transfers. Alternatively, commuting by car is also feasible as Innes Road is just around the corner and the highway is also easily accessible.

In the neigbourhood

Cardinal Trail is centrally located nearby an array of shopping options, restaurants, entertainment as well as community and recreation centres. In addition, access to schools, parks and nature paths is unbeatable. With Innes Road just footsteps away from the community the amenities are endless.