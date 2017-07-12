Meet the Condo: The Galleria in Ottawa

Project overview

The Galleria, a downtown condo development by Richcraft, offers a stellar location and move-in times that can be as little four weeks away. The 14-storey building has 197 units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space. Designed by Roderick Lahey Architects, the condo has a smart, urban look.



Housing amenities

The condo building is equipped with a pool, gym and lounge, and offers parking spaces. The units include four stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, ceramic and hardwood flooring and storage lockers.

Location and transit

Located just outside the ByWard Market, The Galleria is within walking distance of the University of Ottawa, the Rideau Centre and countless shops. For those working downtown, the area is an ideal place to live. Networks of bus routes making getting places quick and easy.

In the neigbourhood

Living near the ByWard Market gives Galleria homeowners a front row seat to Ottawa’s many events. The neighbourhood is packed with entertainment options, including museums, cafes, restaurants, boutiques and parks. Meanwhile, the biking and walking paths along the Ottawa River and the Rideau Canal provide an inviting escape from bustling city life.