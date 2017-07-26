Meet the Condo: EdenWylde in Ottawa

Project overview

EdenWylde, a brand new community by Tartan Homes will provide fresh housing options for buyers in Ottawa’s West End. The sales launch will be in early 2018, with construction to begin next spring or summer. Tartan Homes expects closing dates to begin the end of 2018 and into 2019.



Housing amenities

EdenWylde’s townhomes and singles each have 38-foot lots, providing nice sized backyards with room for a patio or play structure, and space for kids to run around. Each model has a garage and laneway. Interior finishes include a pot light package, hardwood, ceramic and tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings on main floor and granite countertops.



Location and transit

Located on Fernbank at Shea Road, the site will be perfectly situated between Kanata and Stittsville. Transit routes from both centres make downtown Ottawa feel close at hand. Highway 417 is also nearby, which will make it easy for homeowners to get into town or out to the cottage.



In the neigbourhood

Being close to Stittsville’s main street, homeowners will have access to numerous shops and cafés. There is also a nearby arena and multiple parks. Kanata is just minutes away, providing more options for sports and entertainment, as well as several schools. It’s a family-friendly area where almost everything is close by and accessible.

