Meet the Condo: EdenWylde in Ottawa
West-end family housing coming soon.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
EdenWylde, a brand new community by Tartan Homes will provide fresh housing options for buyers in Ottawa’s West End. The sales launch will be in early 2018, with construction to begin next spring or summer. Tartan Homes expects closing dates to begin the end of 2018 and into 2019.
Housing amenities
EdenWylde’s townhomes and singles each have 38-foot lots, providing nice sized backyards with room for a patio or play structure, and space for kids to run around. Each model has a garage and laneway. Interior finishes include a pot light package, hardwood, ceramic and tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings on main floor and granite countertops.
Location and transit
Located on Fernbank at Shea Road, the site will be perfectly situated between Kanata and Stittsville. Transit routes from both centres make downtown Ottawa feel close at hand. Highway 417 is also nearby, which will make it easy for homeowners to get into town or out to the cottage.
In the neigbourhood
Being close to Stittsville’s main street, homeowners will have access to numerous shops and cafés. There is also a nearby arena and multiple parks. Kanata is just minutes away, providing more options for sports and entertainment, as well as several schools. It’s a family-friendly area where almost everything is close by and accessible.
NEED TO KNOW
What: EdenWylde
Builder/designer: Tartan Homes
Location: Fernbank Road
Building: Singles and townhomes
Models: Three to five bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,700 to 3,100 square feet
Pricing: Coming soon
Status: Now registering
Occupancy: End of 2018
Contact: Anisa Smith
Phone: (613) 238-2040
Email: asmith@tartanhomes.com
Website: tartanhomes.com