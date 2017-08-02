Meet the Condo: Keel Condos in Ottawa

Project overview

Cardel Homes is bringing a new collection of low-rise condos to the well-established neighbourhood of Crystal Beach. Construction will begin once Cardel sells 70 per cent of the building. The building itself is expected to take approximately 15-16 months. More information about pricing and occupancy dates will soon be available.

Housing amenities

The condos offer a low-maintenance lifestyle — great for professionals and downsizers. The open-concept units will have nine-foot ceilings, large windows, hardwood floor in the living areas, granite countertops and large balconies. Every unit comes with a storage locker, and the building will also include underground parking.

Location and transit

Keel is right on the corner of Carling Avenue and Bedale Street. It’s a good location, where nearly everything you need is within walking distance. Carling has plenty of shops, entertainment and dining options, and has easy access to both transit routes and the highway — allowing for convenient commuting.

In the neigbourhood

Crystal Beach is a pleasant and highly walkable part of Ottawa. Keel condos will be right across the street from Andrews Sailing Club, and will have a beautiful view of the Ottawa River. Not to mention, there are plenty of walking and biking paths and a nearby beach.