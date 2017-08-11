Meet the Condo: 1451 Wellington in Ottawa

Project overview

This coming spring, construction will begin on a new Westboro condo, with the completion date expected to be before June 2021. However, buyers can get an early idea what the finishes will look like by visiting Mizrahi Developments’ presentation gallery, located at what will be the condo’s address: 1451 Wellington St. W.

Housing amenities

Mizrahi Developments offers purchasers the flexibility to adjust floor plans to suit their tastes. The suites include finishes such as nine- to 10-foot ceilings; thick, insulated walls; stone tile and hardwood floors; and Energy Star appliances. The building itself will be equipped with a fitness room, pool, parking garage and outdoor green space with a barbecue area.

Location and transit

At the corner of Island Park Drive and Wellington West, the building will be in close proximity to Highway 417, as well as the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway. The location has a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby, and Parliament Hill is only 10 minutes away. The building will also offer views of the Ottawa River and the Gatineau Hills.

In the neigbourhood

Westboro is a vibrant, bustling neighbourhood that balances parks and open areas with all the advantages of downtown living. The building will be near to a network of bike and walking paths, and is adjacent to an established residential area with beautiful homes and towering trees.