Meet the Condo: Rathwell Landing in Stittsville
A family-friendly development by Valecraft Homes.
Project overview
Valecraft Homes has recently begun construction on a new housing development in Stittsville. Rathwell Landing will be a two-phase community of singles, townhomes and bungalows. The first phase won’t be fully complete until next year. However, some homes will be available for move-in as early as October or November.
Housing amenities
The homes will include finishes such as hardwood and ceramic tiling and nine-foot ceilings on the main floors. All homes will have a garage, driveway and backyard space. Many of the models also include a finished basement, and most floor plans have the option to add a bedroom and bathroom in the basement.
Location and transit
Stittsville is very close to Highway 417, making it easy to get downtown. Kanata is just minutes away — providing homeowners access to a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The proximity to numerous schools and sports centres make Rathwell Landing a great location for families.
In the neighbourhood
The area offers a blend of urban and small-town attractions — with a central main street and plenty of activities that the whole family can enjoy. It’s an ideal neighbourhood for families who want to live outside the busy city while still being close to everything. Valecraft’s plans for the development also include a park and plenty of walking paths.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Rathwell Landing
Builder/designer: Valecraft Homes
Location: Stittsville
Building: Singles, townhomes and bungalows
Models: Two to five bedrooms, two to 2.5 bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,304 to 3,205 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $309,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Late fall 2017
Sales centre: 1877 Stittsville Main St.
Phone: (613) 435-8141
Website: valecraft.com
