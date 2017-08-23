Meet the Condo: Les Terrasses Francesca in Ottawa

Project overview

Les Terrasses Francesca, a new project by the Lépine Corporation will be opening in six months on Vanier Parkway. Residents can expect to move in to these rental units as early as February 2018. Monthly rent for the apartments includes heating/cooling, water, as well as access to the building’s many amenities.

Housing amenities

The units will include features such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, four stainless-steel appliances and an in-suite washer and dryer. The building is designed with good soundproofing, concierge and security services. Residents will also have access to a saltwater pool, fitness centre, yoga studio and party room.

Location and transit

Right on forested Vanier Parkway, the new terraced apartments will have immediate highway access and a wide range of shopping and outdoor recreation activities nearby. Residents are within kilometres of Parliament Hill if they use the parkway to get downtown. The area has access to both the transit system and a VIA rail station, making it ideal for commuters.

In the neighbourhood

Les Terrasses Francesca is close to several recreational facilities and parks. Residents can take advantage of walking paths along the river and Ottawa’s vast bicycle path network. Everything is within walking distance, including the Byward Market, museums, restaurants and shopping centres.