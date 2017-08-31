Meet the Condo: Spring Valley Trails in Navan

Project overview

Over the next year, Claridge Homes is releasing a new phase of their Spring Valley Trails development. While construction will continue for a few more years, the site has singles, towns and bungalows currently available. The homes can be ready in as little as eight weeks.

Housing amenities

Models feature standout finishes like granite countertops and hardwood and ceramic flooring. Every home at Spring Valley Trails has its own garage, driveway and backyard. The singles and townhomes come with finished rec rooms or family rooms in the basement.

Location and transit

Spring Valley Trails is just minutes away from East Ottawa and Orléans, providing homeowners with access to numerous shops, schools, medical facilities and entertainment/recreation amenities. The site is close to both highways 417 and 174, as well as transit routes.

In the neighbourhood

Spring Valley Trails is a quiet community with access to lots of local walking and biking trails. With a new school and park — including tennis courts, a splash pad and soccer field — the area is a great place for growing families. Minutes from the Mer Bleue Conservation Area and its many trails, the location offers plenty of outdoor activities.