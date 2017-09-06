Meet the Condo: Bradley Commons in Ottawa

Project overview

Bradley Commons — a joint project by Urbandale Construction and Richcraft Homes — will soon be breaking ground. The brand-new development will feature a wide range of townhomes and singles that bridge the gap between Stittsville and Kanata. The community is an ongoing project and will be selling for several years to come.

Housing amenities

All the models will include nine-foot ceilings on the main floors and large windows. The homes have bright, open-concept designs and come with a variety of features, such as garages, vaulted ceilings, and optional covered porches. The townhomes will also have finished basements.

Location and transit

Bradley Commons is close to Highway 417, making downtown Ottawa accessible. Multiple bus routes also contribute to easy commuting. Shopping centres like the Kanata Centrum and Tanger Outlets are nearby, as are all the amenities that Stittsville and Kanata have on offer.

In the neighbourhood

The community will continue expanding, with plans to build new schools, parks, and shopping centres. Already, the neighbourhood is close to Walter Baker Park and the Trans Canada Trail. There are multiple recreation and entertainment centres nearby as well.