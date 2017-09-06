Meet the Condo: Bradley Commons in Ottawa
New community connecting city's suburbs.
Project overview
Bradley Commons — a joint project by Urbandale Construction and Richcraft Homes — will soon be breaking ground. The brand-new development will feature a wide range of townhomes and singles that bridge the gap between Stittsville and Kanata. The community is an ongoing project and will be selling for several years to come.
Housing amenities
All the models will include nine-foot ceilings on the main floors and large windows. The homes have bright, open-concept designs and come with a variety of features, such as garages, vaulted ceilings, and optional covered porches. The townhomes will also have finished basements.
Location and transit
Bradley Commons is close to Highway 417, making downtown Ottawa accessible. Multiple bus routes also contribute to easy commuting. Shopping centres like the Kanata Centrum and Tanger Outlets are nearby, as are all the amenities that Stittsville and Kanata have on offer.
In the neighbourhood
The community will continue expanding, with plans to build new schools, parks, and shopping centres. Already, the neighbourhood is close to Walter Baker Park and the Trans Canada Trail. There are multiple recreation and entertainment centres nearby as well.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Bradley Commons
Builder: Richcraft Homes and Urbandale Construction
Designer: Richcraft Homes and Flynn Architect
Location: Off of Hazeldean Road
Building: Townhomes and singles
Models: Two to five bedrooms, two to four bathrooms
Sizes: From 1,170 to 3,730 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $352,900
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Fall 2018
Sales centre: 343 Haliburton Heights
Phone: (613) 435-1183
Website: bradleycommons.com